Nance finished with four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Nance moved to the bench after starting Friday's game, and while his role was relatively unimpacted, he wasn't able to do much with his 26 minutes. Keep an eye on the status of Kevin Love, who departed Sunday's game early in the first quarter due to discomfort in his troublesome calf. If Love misses more time -- a distinct possibility -- Nance could pick up increased value as Cleveland enters a four-game week.