Nance played 16 minutes in Tuesday's 136-114 win over the Hawks, finishing with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 FT), three assists and one rebound.

Nance had averaged 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per game in the Cavaliers' first two games without Kevin Love (toe), but the fourth-year big man took a step back Tuesday. The drop in playing time was especially discouraging, as Nance mainly worked in a backup capacity behind Tristan Thompson at center while Sam Dekker (28 minutes) acted as the primary replacement for Love. It's likely that Dekker will continue to see the most generous spike in playing time while Love is sidelined for at least the next few weeks, but Nance's value would trend upward too if interim coach Larry Drew is willing to use Nance as a backup at both frontcourt positions.