Nance (wrist) is listed as out for Monday's contest against the Timberwolves, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Nance missed a pair of games last week with a sprained right wrist, but he played in each of the last two contests, most recently logging 32 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. It looks like he may have aggravated the injury over the weekend, which could explain why Nance shot a combined 2-of-12 from the field over the last two games.