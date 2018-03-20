Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Listed as out Wednesday
Nance (hamstring) is listed as out for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors.
Nance has missed three straight contests while nursing a sore right hamstring, which will keep him out again Wednesday. In his stead, Kevin Love -- who made his return Monday -- Jeff Green and Ante Zizic are all candidates to continue seeing extended run.
