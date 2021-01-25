Nance is listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained right wrist.

Nance appeared to tweak the wrist during Sunday's blowout loss to Boston, and it will now cost him at least one contest as the Cavs head into a four-game week. Nance's absence could lead to more minutes for Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Andre Drummond or JaVale McGee.