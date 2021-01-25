Nance is listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained right wrist.
Nance appeared to tweak the wrist during Sunday's blowout loss to Boston, and it will now cost him at least one contest as the Cavs head into a four-game week. Nance's absence could lead to more minutes for Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Andre Drummond or JaVale McGee.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Records double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Ends double-digit scoring run•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Fills stat sheet Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Perfect from field in win•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Contributes 10 points in loss•