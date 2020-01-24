Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Logs 22 points, 12 boards
Nance amassed 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Wizards.
Nance finished with a season high in scoring while recording his fifth double-double through 36 appearances in 2019-20. It's unlikely he matches his career-best double-double total from last season (18), but Nance has posted consecutive double-doubles heading into Saturday's matchup versus an injury-riddled Bulls front court.
