Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Looks good in preseason opener
Nance totaled 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-89 preseason victory over San Lorenzo.
Nance played 20 minutes off the bench but was very impressive during that time. It would appear as though he is going to be the first big off the bench with Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love starting. That being said, Nance can play both the four and the five and so should be able to work his way to upwards of 26 minutes per night. He has been working on his outside shooting during the offseason and if he can add that facet to his game, he could be in for a very nice season.
