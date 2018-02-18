Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Loses in Slam Dunk finals
Nance lost to Donovan Mitchell in the finals of Saturday's Verizon Slam Dunk.
The new Cavalier paid tribute to his father in the contest, wearing a throwback jersey and duplicating one of his winning dunks from 1984 for his first salvo of the opening round before taking a pass from his pops in the finals, and while Nance had what may have been the single best dunk in the entire contest -- passing the ball to himself off the backboard then tapping the glass again before slamming it home -- it wasn't enough to top Mitchell. Nance headed into the All-Star break averaging 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 44 games, and those numbers don't seem likely to improve given his role so far in Cleveland.
