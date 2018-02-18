Nance lost to Donovan Mitchell in the finals of Saturday's Verizon Slam Dunk.

The new Cavalier paid tribute to his father in the contest, wearing a throwback jersey and duplicating one of his winning dunks from 1984 for his first salvo of the opening round before taking a pass from his pops in the finals, and while Nance had what may have been the single best dunk in the entire contest -- passing the ball to himself off the backboard then tapping the glass again before slamming it home -- it wasn't enough to top Mitchell. Nance headed into the All-Star break averaging 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 44 games, and those numbers don't seem likely to improve given his role so far in Cleveland.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories