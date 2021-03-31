Nance (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
An illness kept Nance out of Monday's loss to Utah, and it looks like he's at risk of missing a second straight contest Thursday against the Sixers. Jarrett Allen (concussion) also sat out Wednesday, so the Cavs may end up starting Isaiah Hartenstein and Dean Wade for a second straight game.
