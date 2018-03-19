Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Missing third straight contest
The Cavaliers are listing Nance (hamstring) as out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Nance will be sidelined for a third straight game with a sore right hamstring, which will likely open up another start for Ante Zizic at center. Even if Nance is available for the Cavaliers' following contest Wednesday against the Raptors, it appears his run as the team's primary center could be coming to an end with Kevin Love (hand) trending toward a return this week. Love is officially listed as questionable for Monday's contest, but it's believed that he's targeting Friday's game against the Suns for his return from a nearly two-month absence.
