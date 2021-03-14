Nance will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Nance made his return from injury Friday night in New Orleans and immediately entered the starting five at small forward with Darius Garland (groin) injured. Garland will return to action Sunday, so he'll start alongside Collin Sexton in the backcourt, while Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love join Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. Nance finished Friday's game with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes.