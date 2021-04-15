Nance (illness) posted five points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four steals, two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 103-90 win over the Hornets.

The 28-year-old returned to the court after missing the previous eight games due to an illness that caused him to lose considerable weight. Nance had averaged 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per game over his last five contests before missing time, but his production may drop off from that level now that Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love are also healthy.