Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Narrowly misses double-double
Nance tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one assist in 26 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 108-87 win over the Knicks.
Nance has shown the ability to deliver useful contributions in rebounds, steals and assists when handed 25-plus minutes in the past, but it's going to be tough to him to rely on him reaching that playing-time threshold most nights while Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are healthy. Both frontcourt starters had off nights Sunday compared to how they've played on the whole this season, so don't expect coach John Beilein to limit them as a result anytime soon.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Scores 15 in 15 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Disappointing night Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Plays 30 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Snags 14 boards in season opener•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Pulls in 11 boards Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Looks good in preseason opener•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...