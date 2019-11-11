Nance tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one assist in 26 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 108-87 win over the Knicks.

Nance has shown the ability to deliver useful contributions in rebounds, steals and assists when handed 25-plus minutes in the past, but it's going to be tough to him to rely on him reaching that playing-time threshold most nights while Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are healthy. Both frontcourt starters had off nights Sunday compared to how they've played on the whole this season, so don't expect coach John Beilein to limit them as a result anytime soon.