Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Nearing return
Nance (ribs) was a participant at Saturday's shootaround and could play in Saturday's game versus the Mavericks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Nance bruised some ribs during last Friday's loss to the Heat and subsequently missed three games. His status Saturday will depend on how his body feels closer to tip-off. With Tristan Thompson (foot) also questionable, the Cavaliers could have their full allotment of big men available.
