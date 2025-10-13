Nance posted 11 points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals across 23 minutes of Sunday's 138-107 preseason loss to Boston.

Nance drew the start Sunday with the Cavaliers sitting their key players, and that included Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Nance was a key free agent acquisition for the team and projects to be the first big off the bench, and it helps that he can fill in at the four and five in the frontcourt.