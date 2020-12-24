Nance had 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Starting in place of the injured Kevin Love (calf), Nance had one of the better all-around games of his entire career, missing a triple-double by just two assists. He'll likely sink back to a slightly reduced role off the bench once Love returns, but this was an extremely encouraging debut for the sixth-year big man.