Nance went off for 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Nance matched his career high in assists while collecting his seventh double-double through 39 appearances this season. Four of those double-doubles have taken place across the last five games, as Nance has turned things up a notch here in January after struggling mightily in December.