Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Nears triple-double
Nance went off for 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Nance matched his career high in assists while collecting his seventh double-double through 39 appearances this season. Four of those double-doubles have taken place across the last five games, as Nance has turned things up a notch here in January after struggling mightily in December.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Third straight double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Logs 22 points, 12 boards•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Notches double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Drops 16 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Scoreless in return•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr.: Available with minutes restriction•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...