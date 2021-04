Nance (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

A personal matter kept Nance out of Monday's loss in Detroit, but his absence from the report implies that he's rejoined the team and will be available Wednesday night. In three games since returning from an illness that cost him seven contests, Nance averaged only 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 23.7 minutes.