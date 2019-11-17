Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Officially out Sunday
Nance (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Nance's first absence of the season comes as little surprise after the Cavaliers listed him as doubtful on the initial injury report they released Saturday. The Cavaliers are viewing Nance's sprained left thumb as a day-to-day concern, so he could be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday versus the Knicks. Ante Zizic (foot), who is making his season debut Sunday, will likely take Nance's spot in the rotation.
