Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Officially questionable Thursday
Nance (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Nance was limited to just 14 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Suns after leaving the game early with a tight right hamstring. While he indicated after the contest that he was fine and the injury wasn't serious, coach Ty Lue said Thursday that Nance will have to go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. While it seems likely Nance will ultimately take the court, the Cleveland-Portland game doesn't tip-off until 10:00 p.m. EDT, so we may not get final word until after lineup lock. Ante Zizic is expected to pick up the start if Nance can't give it a go.
