Nance (thumb) had 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-100 loss at Miami.

Nance got the start in place of Tristan Thompson (rest) and delivered his best scoring output of the season, while tying his third-best rebounding total of the campaign. That said, Nance should return to the bench for Friday's road matchup at Dallas, reducing both his upside and his minutes going forward.