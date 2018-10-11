Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Out for rest Friday
Nance will rest during Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons, Spencer Davies of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
It appears coach Ty Lue wants to keep Nance fresh for the regular-season opener. Nance has appeared in three preseason games, averaging 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.8 minutes.
