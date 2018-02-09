Nance (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

No new Cavaliers will suit up Friday night after the team overhauled their roster at the trade deadline Thursday. This will leave Cedi Osman and Jeff Green to see an uptick in minutes at forward alongside LeBron James. Nance will make his Cavalier-debut Sunday against the Celtics.