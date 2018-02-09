Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Out Friday at Atlanta
Nance (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
No new Cavaliers will suit up Friday night after the team overhauled their roster at the trade deadline Thursday. This will leave Cedi Osman and Jeff Green to see an uptick in minutes at forward alongside LeBron James. Nance will make his Cavalier-debut Sunday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Doubtful to make team debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-digit rebounds off bench•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Contributes 15 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Active Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...