Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Out Monday
Nance (chest) won't play Monday against the Raptors, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Nance is still nursing a chest injury suffered Friday night, and he failed to take the court for practice Sunday. He'll be listed as a game-time call for Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia for the time being.
