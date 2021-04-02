Nance (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Nance will be sidelined for a third straight game as he recovers from an illness. Kevin Love and Dean Wade should be expected to start in the frontcourt again.
