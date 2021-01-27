Nance (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Pistons, Austin Carr of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Nance will miss a second straight game with a sprained right wrist. Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince remain candidates to see extra run, and Dylan Windler could get in on the action as well.
