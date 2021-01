Nance tallied 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3 Pt), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 94-90 win over Memphis.

Nance couldn't miss and put up a new season high in scoring as a result. His previous best had been 13 points. The Wyoming product is now averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this year.