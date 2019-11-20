Nance (thumb) will play and start for the resting Tristan Thompson during Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Nance was originally questionable for this contest, but he's shaken off his sprained left thumb enough to play. It will mark his first start of 2019-20 campaign. Getting the nod in 30 games last season, Nance averaged 10.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and a combined 2.4 steals/blocks across 30.4 minutes.