Nance had nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 FT) and four rebounds in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Nance made his debut after sitting out the first two games of the regular season, and he was limited to 17 minutes off the bench. The hope, from a fantasy perspective, is that number rises closer to the low-20s once he's fully back up to speed. Nance also added four assists Sunday.