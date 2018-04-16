Nance totaled 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 loss to Indiana.

Nance had himself a solid outing despite the blowout loss. Nance had a disappointing finish to the regular season after a strong period prior to his injury. He was much better in this one and will look to continue his return to form in game two on Wednesday.

