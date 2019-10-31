Nance tallied 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 0 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over Chicago.

Nance remained on the bench Wednesday, scoring 12 points in 30 minutes. The production was a little underwhelming, however, the fact he played 30 minutes odes well for his overall value moving forward. In 30 minutes per night, Nance should be able to flirt with top-100 value making him a hold in standard leagues.