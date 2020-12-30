Nance scored nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3PT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

Nance had topped 30 minutes in two of his first three games this season, though that number jumped to a massive 43 minutes Tuesday. He didn't do all that much with the extra run however, as as he shot poorly away from the rim to cap his scoring upside. Defensively, Nance has been strong to start the season as he now has multiple steals in every contest and has racked up four blocks in as many games.