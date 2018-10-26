Nance finished with 11 points (six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 loss to Detroit.

Nance continues to come off the bench behind Tristan Thompson but managed to see more playing time in this one. He is rounding into form after missing the start of the season with an ankle injury and could slide into the starting lineup any time. He offers far more upside than Thompson and should he start receiving upwards of 28 minutes on a regular basis, Nance would certainly move into the discussion for a standard league roster spot.