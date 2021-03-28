Nance finished Saturday's loss to the Kings with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

Nance fell just short of his third straight double-double, but he continued his stretch of strong all-around play and has tallied exactly 17 points in each of his past two contests. Since returning from a 12-game absence March 3, the 28-year-old has posted per-game averages of 11.6 points, 7.6 boards, 3.0 dimes and 1.5 steals.