Nance scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and collected five rebounds along with five assists and a steal across 28 minutes Monday against Portland.

Nance finished in double figures for the third time in the last five games, and he managed to add value elsewhere along his final line. His scoring production isn't always flashy (9.1 ppg on the season), but his prowess on the boards is valuable to fantasy owners looking for fast rebounding help.