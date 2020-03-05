Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Posts double-double in loss
Nance Jr. collected 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals in 39 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Celtics.
Nance Jr. started at center with both Andre Drummond (calf) and Tristan Thompson (knee) out and this was his first double-double in three games. The Celtics' are a tough matchup for opposing big men this season and if both of these centers continue to sit, Nance Jr. will be a rock-solid option for both daily and season-long formats going forward. Next, he and the Cavaliers will face the Nuggets on Saturday night.
More News
