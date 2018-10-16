Nance (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, but his status remains uncertain for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Nance sprained his right ankle late last week, but appears to be ramping up his activity ahead of Wednesday's opener. He apparently looked good at Tuesday's practice and as long as there isn't increased discomfort following his recent uptick in activity, it seems as if the big man has a good shot at getting on the floor for the opener. That said, look out for another update following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If Nance were to sit out, coach Ty Lue said Ante Zizic would likely get minutes in the regular rotation. Nance recently signed a four-year, $45 million extension with the Cavaliers.