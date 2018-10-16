Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Practices Tuesday, uncertain for opener
Nance (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, but his status remains uncertain for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Nance sprained his right ankle late last week, but appears to be ramping up his activity ahead of Wednesday's opener. He apparently looked good at Tuesday's practice and as long as there isn't increased discomfort following his recent uptick in activity, it seems as if the big man has a good shot at getting on the floor for the opener. That said, look out for another update following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If Nance were to sit out, coach Ty Lue said Ante Zizic would likely get minutes in the regular rotation. Nance recently signed a four-year, $45 million extension with the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Inks extension with Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Status uncertain for opener•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Out for rest Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Grabs seven boards Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will start against smaller centers•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...