Nance (illness) went through practice Tuesday but remains questionable for Wednesday's game in Charlotte, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Nance had been battling an illness for the better part of the last two weeks, but his return to practice is a major step in the right direction. Coach JB Bickerstaff stopped short of clearing Nance to play Wednesday, however, so the Cavs will likely wait to see how his body feels following Tuesday's session. With Kevin Love back in action, Nance figures to primarily work off the bench once he's cleared to play.