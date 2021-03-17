Nance accumulated 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-98 loss to the Heat.

With Kevin Love (calf) sitting out once again, Nance was afforded a spot in the starting five and he looked much more like the player we saw earlier in the season. There has been no indication as to whether Love will have an extended layoff but nonetheless, Nance should now be added in all formats despite there being a small element of uncertainty.