Nance produced 16 points (8-11 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 125-119 overtime win over the Heat.

The Cavaliers were back to full strength in the frontcourt as Kevin Love (Achilles) returned from a one-game absence, but that didn't stop Nance from seeing a good deal of playing time off the bench. Nance's minutes were pushed up in part because of the overtime period, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff also gave him some run at small forward to prop up his playing time. Don't expect Nance to see much action behind Cedi Osman and Kevin Porter at that position moving forward, but if the 27-year-old can find a path to around 25 minutes per game, he'll retain utility in 12-team leagues.