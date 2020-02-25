Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Productive showing off bench
Nance produced 16 points (8-11 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 125-119 overtime win over the Heat.
The Cavaliers were back to full strength in the frontcourt as Kevin Love (Achilles) returned from a one-game absence, but that didn't stop Nance from seeing a good deal of playing time off the bench. Nance's minutes were pushed up in part because of the overtime period, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff also gave him some run at small forward to prop up his playing time. Don't expect Nance to see much action behind Cedi Osman and Kevin Porter at that position moving forward, but if the 27-year-old can find a path to around 25 minutes per game, he'll retain utility in 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...