Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Provides spark off the bench in losing effort
Nance contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 108-85 loss to Golden State in Game Four of the NBA Finals.
Nance came off the bench, as has been the norm throughout the playoffs, and was able to provide some nice energy despite his obvious limitations. Nance's fantasy ceiling is capped by his inability to step out beyond about 12 feet but he does provide some solid wing defense when called upon. Where he is next season is unsure and his landing spot will ultimately determine his fantasy value.
