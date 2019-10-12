Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Pulls in 11 boards Friday
Nance compiled just six points but added 11 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason loss to Detroit.
Nance had another decent all-around game Friday despite the lack of scoring. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the preseason so far is the playing time. He has always been a great per-minute guy with the lack of court time being the only real issue. It would appear he is going to be coming off the bench but 28 minutes plus seems reasonable. In that allotment of time, Nance should be able to return top-80 value.
