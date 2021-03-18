Nance had 18 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in Wednesday's win over Boston.

Coming off of a strong effort against Miami on Tuesday, Nance followed up with another gem, notching his first double-double since Jan. 22 in 37 minutes of action. Injuries derailed Nance's encouraging start to the season, but he could be looking at big minutes going forward if Kevin Love continues to struggle to move past his calf injury.