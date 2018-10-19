Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Questionable for Friday's game
Nance (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game at Minnesota, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Nance's status remains up in the air for Friday's game due to a lingering right ankle sprain. The Cavaliers don't appear likely to rush him back at any point, considering they held Nance out for the season opener Wednesday. The Wyoming product did however practice this week, meaning it's possible that he makes his season debut Friday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Practices Tuesday, uncertain for opener•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Inks extension with Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Status uncertain for opener•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Out for rest Friday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...