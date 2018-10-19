Nance (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game at Minnesota, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Nance's status remains up in the air for Friday's game due to a lingering right ankle sprain. The Cavaliers don't appear likely to rush him back at any point, considering they held Nance out for the season opener Wednesday. The Wyoming product did however practice this week, meaning it's possible that he makes his season debut Friday.