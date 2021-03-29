Nance is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to an illness.
The 28-year-old wasn't initially listed on Monday's injury report, but he's now questionable due to the unspecified ailment. Nance has averaged 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.4 minutes over the past five games, so it would be a significant loss for Cleveland if he's sidelined.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Posts another strong stat line•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Stars against former squad•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Delivers double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Steals three in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Puts up 18 and 10•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Productive in return to starting five•