Nance is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to an illness.

The 28-year-old wasn't initially listed on Monday's injury report, but he's now questionable due to the unspecified ailment. Nance has averaged 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.4 minutes over the past five games, so it would be a significant loss for Cleveland if he's sidelined.