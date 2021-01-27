The Cavaliers list Nance (wrist) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Nance's sprained right wrist sidelined him for Monday's 115-108 loss to the Lakers, marking his first absence of the season. Withers notes that Nance was spotted on the Cleveland bench Monday with a brace on the wrist, so he could be closer to doubtful than questionable for Wednesday's contest. In the event Nance sits out a second straight game, Cedi Osman or Taurean Prince would likely draw a start at power forward.