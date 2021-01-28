Nance (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Nance has missed the past two games due to a sprained right wrist, though he could return as soon as Friday. If he sits out again, Dylan Winder and Taurean Prince should be in line for extra run.
