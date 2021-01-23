Nance recorded 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in a 125-113 win Friday versus Brooklyn.

It was Nance's first double-double since his season opener on Dec. 23. With Kevin Love (calf) out for nearly a month, Nance stepped in to average 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds across 14 starts. Nance's value is expected to take a hit once his injury-prone teammate returns.