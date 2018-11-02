Nance finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 loss to Denver.

Nance saw limited playing time once again Thursday, scoring eight points in just 18 minutes of action. Despite hearing the Cavaliers want to develop their youth, Tristan Thompson still appears as though he is going to get the lions share of the minutes moving forward. Nance was still able to contribute across the board but is going to tough to roster if he is only receiving backup minutes at the center.