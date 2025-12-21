site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cavaliers-larry-nance-remains-out-monday-509494 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Remains out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nance (calf) will not play Monday against the Hornets and remains week-to-week.
Nance was given a 3-to-4 week timetable back on Nov. 30, but the Cavaliers haven't provided an update since.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories